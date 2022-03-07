 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NDOT to begin work on Highway 30 east of North Platte March 14

Local News

Weather permitting, work will begin March 14 on U.S. Highway 30 east of North Platte, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

KEA Constructors LLC of Milford has the $4,632,968 contract. Work includes replacing the bridge deck, abutments, bridge rail and guardrail on the North Platte River Bridge east of North Platte.

Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction will be in effect. There will be periodic detours due to construction phasing. Anticipated completion is May 2023.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

