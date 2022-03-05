Nearly 5 inches of snow falls Saturday in North Platte, more possible Sunday

A narrow storm system band — about 20 miles wide — that sat over the North Platte area and stretched to the northeast — dumped about 5 inches of snow on the city Saturday morning into the afternoon.

Bill Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte, said accumulation was at 4.9 inches at the Lee Bird Regional Airport at 4 p.m., and the amount was reported bit higher on the western edge of the city. A storm report from the NWS office in North Platte recorded 6.3 inches of snow south-southwest of North Platte.

It is still not close to the record snowfall for the date — 10.2 inches — which was set in 1946.

The initial forecast was that North Platte would get around an inch of snow on Saturday, but Taylor said, “there was a band that we knew was probably going to set up yesterday but we weren’t exactly sure where.”

The storm began with a downfall of graupel — also known as snow pellets or soft hail — that was accompanied by thunder.

That then changed over to snow in the late morning and continued into the afternoon.

Taylor said the area could receive an additional one to two inches of snow on Sunday.

“It is a different type of system,” Taylor said. “It’s a much weaker system, it won’t be nearly as dynamic as this one was.

“This was a pretty potent little system,” Taylor said. “A lot of times it doesn’t set up right over town but it did today.”

It was a reminder that while spring is on the way, winter is not letting go quite yet.

“March is actually our snowiest month of the year,” Taylor said. “The weather pattern gets more active and there’s still cold air around in March, despite (the weather) we have been having. (Saturday) was pretty typical spring-type system.”

