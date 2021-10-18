Nebraska Brand investigators to start writing waivable citations for violations

ALLIANCE — Nebraska Brand Committee investigators will start writing waivable citations for some state brand-law violations starting Nov. 1.

Authority for the change was included in Legislative Bill 572, which lawmakers enacted in May, committee officials said in a press release Monday.

As with traffic tickets, those cited can choose to waive a court appearance and pay the indicated fine, it said.

Prior to LB 572’s passage, county attorneys had to review all brand investigators’ findings and decide whether to file charges.

Under the new law, brand inspectors will report any violations they observe during a routine inspection to the investigators.

The latter then will research the situation before issuing a citation, the Brand Committee said. LB 572 limits potential fines to $200 per head for each offense.

The new waivable citations will cover several situations, the committee added. They include:

» Sale, slaughter or disposal of a live animal or carcass without inspections.

» Transportation of live animals without proper documentation inside the brand area.

» Movement of livestock outside the brand area without inspection.