Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry president: Despite hardships, pandemic luring workers and companies to state

Slone said the forgivable, payroll-oriented PPP loans kept Nebraska’s small employers afloat during those weeks. State tax collections as well as employment levels have rebounded since, he added.

» Gov. Pete Ricketts’ decision to stop short of an all-out statewide “stay-at-home” order averted economic and supply-chain damages still plaguing many other states.

“That turned out to be an incredibly smart decision, because our businesses kept going” even with COVID-19 precautions, Slone said. “It had a lot to do with where we are.”

Between COVID-19 disruptions and America’s recent trade wars, Slone said, many U.S. businesses now looking to shorten their supply chains.

Equally importantly, he added, many of the 30% to 40% of Americans forced to work from home during the pandemic likely won’t return to their offices after it’s over.

They’ve discovered what rural and small-town Nebraskans have long been arguing, Slone said: Quality of life isn’t found only in big cities.

“What is now readily apparent is (that) you can live anywhere and work anywhere and you can have the best of both worlds,” he said. “You can run a global company from Gordon or Rushville or Chadron or North Platte or wherever you want to be.”