Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture awarded workforce skills grant

CURTIS — A $100,000 grant used to expand distance, mobile and on-site education for workforce development at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture was announced late last week by the Nebraska Department of Education.

The two-year college in Curtis plans to purchase cutting-edge technology in four academic areas to expand its youth and adult education programming and to stimulate greater interest in high-demand jobs, NCTA Dean Larry Gossen said.

“This is quite exciting for NCTA to enhance and expand our long-standing history of hands-on learning for agriculture and veterinary technology,” Gossen said. “The federal grant is significant in our ability to deliver educational programs beyond the traditional campus methods.”

NCTA is among 11 education providers in Nebraska receiving the funds from a Perkins V “reVISION Action Grant,” said Therese Marzouk, workforce partnership specialist in the Education Department’s Office of Career, Technical and Adult Education.

A robotic welder, full-size equine simulator, mobile agronomy demonstration unit and robotic camera for livestreaming classes will be among technology acquired by NCTA to complete the project by June 30, 2021, Gossen said.