Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis to host vaccine clinic

CURTIS — A walk-in clinic for the college community and public to receive a first COVID-19 vaccination will be Tuesday at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Any individual who has not been vaccinated is welcome. The clinic is free of charge.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered by the Southwest Public Health Department at the NCTA campus from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Union. The second shot will be given Sept. 21, at same times and location.

Register at vaccinate.ne.gov or call the health department in McCook at 308-345-4223. For minors ages 18 and younger, a consent form signed by a parent or guardian will be needed.

Vaccinations are not required for students to attend NCTA, which is part of the University of Nebraska system. As the Delta variant is evident, NU President Ted Carter recommends vaccinations for all who frequent NU premises.

Aggie students moved to campus and Curtis this weekend as NCTA classes began Monday. Students, staff, faculty and routine users of the campus were to take the saliva-based entry test during a four-day period.