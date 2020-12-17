Nebraska college savings plan celebrates 20th anniversary

The NEST Direct College Savings Plan celebrates its 20th anniversary with its “Set Them Up To Soar” campaign.
“Now is the best time to set the youth of Nebraska up to soar by investing in a 529 plan,” Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante said in a press release. “The transition to a new program manager empowered us to negotiate lower program fees while adding more investment options — all while achieving attractive tax benefits. In other words, when you invest in a NEST 529 account, Nebraska account owners can receive a state income tax deduction for the year, and that money will go to work for your child’s future educational goals. It’s a win-win.”
According to the press release, the transition to a new program manager gives account holders added benefits through family-owned and -focused Union Bank and Trust:
» Lower fees — The NEST Direct Plan has no annual account fees or set-up fees, and program management fees are being reduced by 68 percent.
» Investment improvements — Additional age-based investment options will be added to the NEST Direct Plan, along with modified and updated asset allocations of the existing age-based and static investment options.
» Valuable tax benefits — The newly enhanced NEST Direct Plan will continue to provide tax benefits, including a Nebraska state tax deduction for contributions (up to $10,000 for contributions by account owners and $5,000 if married, filing separately.)
These new improvements and the program manager transition garnered the NEST 529 Direct Plan a 2020 Bronze Morningstar rating, according to the press release. The Bronze rating identifies Nebraska’s NEST 529 Direct Plan as a best-in-class offering.
Also taking effect in 2021 is the Meadowlark Program. Enacted in 2019, the Meadowlark Program ensures every baby born on or after Jan. 1, 2020, who is a resident of Nebraska at the time of birth, is automatically enrolled in a NEST account.
“Next year will be the first funding year under the new program,” Murante said. “I’m proud that lawmakers passed this program. It’s another proof point that we are committed to helping families set their children up to soar toward their dreams and future.”
Families’ NEST accounts and investments have been transferred to Union Bank and Trust, with no action required on their part. Account holders will receive an updated program disclosure statement dated Dec. 4, 2020, for their review and records.
For additional information regarding the changes, contact your financial adviser or visit the plan’s website at NEST529.com.
