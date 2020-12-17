Nebraska college savings plan celebrates 20th anniversary

The NEST Direct College Savings Plan celebrates its 20th anniversary with its “Set Them Up To Soar” campaign.

“Now is the best time to set the youth of Nebraska up to soar by investing in a 529 plan,” Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante said in a press release. “The transition to a new program manager empowered us to negotiate lower program fees while adding more investment options — all while achieving attractive tax benefits. In other words, when you invest in a NEST 529 account, Nebraska account owners can receive a state income tax deduction for the year, and that money will go to work for your child’s future educational goals. It’s a win-win.”

According to the press release, the transition to a new program manager gives account holders added benefits through family-owned and -focused Union Bank and Trust:

» Lower fees — The NEST Direct Plan has no annual account fees or set-up fees, and program management fees are being reduced by 68 percent.

» Investment improvements — Additional age-based investment options will be added to the NEST Direct Plan, along with modified and updated asset allocations of the existing age-based and static investment options.