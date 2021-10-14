Nebraska Community Foundation's E3 program hopes to bolster economic development in rural communities

A new statewide initiative known as Energizing Entrepreneurial Ecosystems aims to strengthen six greater Nebraska communities.

The three-year community-building experience will work to bolster entrepreneurial ecosystems in Valley County, Holt County, Keith County, Sidney, Red Cloud and McCook through training, education and peer learning opportunities.

Through the support of the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, Nebraska Community Foundation, NetWork Kansas and Valley County Economic Development worked closely to design and launch the Energizing Entrepreneurial Ecosystems, or E3, program.

While six communities form the initial E3 cohort, participating local leaders and entrepreneurs will each be asked to reach out to neighboring towns to join the effort, resulting in a total of 20 greater Nebraska communities that will forge new connections to resources, training and peer networking and ultimately boost local prosperity, according to a press release from the Nebraska Community Foundation.