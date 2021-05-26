 Skip to main content
Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project receives grant to reseed acres in Lincoln County
Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project receives grant to reseed acres in Lincoln County

Local News

The Nebraska Environmental Trust has awarded $9,783 to NCORPE to assist with the reseeding with native grasses of its nearly 14,000 acres in Lincoln County.

The grant for the Nebraska Cooperative Republican Platte Enhancement Project was one of 113 awarded this year by the trust, which receives its money from state lottery profits.

A total of $18.35 million was shared by 42 new Environmental Trust applications and 71 carryover projects statewide, NCORPE General Manager Kyle Shepherd said in a press release.

NCORPE has been reseeding its land, formerly private irrigated cropland, with a native prairie seed mixture.

The latest grant will help reseed acres that haven’t been fully established in grass and also boost grasses in “remnant corners,” Shepherd said.

