Nebraska Corn Board stops in North Platte to promote renewable fuels

McPheeters said E15 is growing in popularity and is safe for all vehicles made in 2001 and after. E85 can be used in flex-fuel vehicles only.

McPheeters said if everyone used E15 blends it would “eliminate 8 million metric tons of greenhouse gases a year,” equivalent to taking 1.3 million vehicles off the road.

“Everybody has to buy fuel,” McPheeters said. “You should buy fuel with a purpose.”

Nebraska is the second-largest ethanol producing state in the nation with 25 facilities producing over 2.1 billion gallons per year.

“It adds value for our farmers and ranchers but also adds value for our economy and our consumers,” Wellman said. “It builds our rural infrastructure and tax base; it employs people and really is something that adds to our state all the way through.”

Wellman said ethanol added to gas is a natural octane boost for vehicles and not only saves consumers money but has the environmental benefit of reducing tailpipe emissions by up to 30% and greenhouse gases up to 43%.

Dan O’Neill, the owner and CEO of the Kwik Stop Oasis and 25 other stations across Nebraska and into Colorado, has reasons for promoting ethanol blends that go beyond his business.