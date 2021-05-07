Nebraska Corn Board stops in North Platte to promote renewable fuels

Summer is fast approaching and the Nebraska Corn Board is hoping that people fill their vehicles with ethanol-blended fuels for road trips.
That was the message Corn Board representatives gave Friday morning during a stop at the Kwik Stop Oasis location in North Platte. They were joined by Steve Wellman, director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, and Scott McPheeters with the Nebraska Ethanol Board.
The visit was part of the Corn Board’s promotion of May as Renewable Fuels Month in Nebraska.
“We’re partnering with stations like Kwik Stop to provide infrastructure and grants so they can offer higher blends of ethanol,” said Kurtis Harms, the Corn Board’s director of communications. “We also want to continue to support them once they complete that.”
As part of the event and partnership, ethanol blends were sold at a discount for three hours at the Kwik Stop station. The promotions will continue at stations throughout the month as part of ongoing public education efforts.
“Once the consumer sees there is more options at the pump, that can lead to a lot of confusion,” Harms said. “They might have using one (blend) their entire life and now they’ve got three other choices.
“Most people are likely filling up with E10 already, which is a 10% ethanol-blend. That’s 95% percent of all fuel (sold) across the entire U.S., so they probably don’t even know they are using it.”
McPheeters said E15 is growing in popularity and is safe for all vehicles made in 2001 and after. E85 can be used in flex-fuel vehicles only.
McPheeters said if everyone used E15 blends it would “eliminate 8 million metric tons of greenhouse gases a year,” equivalent to taking 1.3 million vehicles off the road.
“Everybody has to buy fuel,” McPheeters said. “You should buy fuel with a purpose.”
Nebraska is the second-largest ethanol producing state in the nation with 25 facilities producing over 2.1 billion gallons per year.
“It adds value for our farmers and ranchers but also adds value for our economy and our consumers,” Wellman said. “It builds our rural infrastructure and tax base; it employs people and really is something that adds to our state all the way through.”
Wellman said ethanol added to gas is a natural octane boost for vehicles and not only saves consumers money but has the environmental benefit of reducing tailpipe emissions by up to 30% and greenhouse gases up to 43%.
Dan O’Neill, the owner and CEO of the Kwik Stop Oasis and 25 other stations across Nebraska and into Colorado, has reasons for promoting ethanol blends that go beyond his business.
“I still have a lot of ties to agriculture,” said O’Neill, who grew up in Sumner and has family members who are farmers. “(The stations) are in rural areas where agriculture is the key that drives that economy there.
“Obviously, we are in an agricultural state, so anything we can do promote it, we are going to do.”
