Nebraska Court Appointed Special Advocate program seeking volunteers

Court Appointed Special Advocates programs across the state are working hard to ensure that child abuse and neglect do not go unnoticed.
In a press release on Thursday, Corrie Kielty, Nebraska CASA executive director, said child abuse and neglect are on the rise.
“Children too often pay a heavy price when families are under increased financial and emotional stress,” Kielty said. “This spring and summer children were out of the public eye. They were not at schools or daycare, or in other locations where caring individuals would spot signs of abuse.”
CASA are community members who volunteer to advocate for children in foster care. They work with children who have a court case due to alleged abuse or neglect by their caregivers. CASA volunteer advocates meet with children in person at least monthly and provide information to judges about each child.
When COVID-19 numbers spike, meeting in person with these children can be difficult and sometimes impossible, making it harder for the court system to gauge what is going on in children’s lives, according to the press release.
Currently, trained CASA volunteers are working with local program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children individually — like video conference.
“Our volunteers will make a real difference in children’s lives,” Kielty said. “We need 838 more CASA volunteers now to meet our goal of serving every child in the system. We are encouraging all community members to join us. Volunteer, spread the word and ensure children are safe during this time of crisis.”
Kielty said there are three ways people can make a difference.
» Pay attention: Be the eyes and ears that may save a child’s life.
» Volunteer: Be the CASA volunteer voice of a child who cannot speak for themselves in court.
» Contribute to CASA: Financial support pays for recruiting and training volunteers who can be the voice of abused or neglected children.
For more information, please visit casaforthekids.org.
