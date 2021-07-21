Nebraska Department of Agriculture names Lexington native as assistant director

LINCOLN — A Lexington native has been named assistant director of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

NDA Director Steve Wellman announced the hiring of Cicely Batie in a press release Wednesday. Batie, who has education and experience in agricultural economics, natural resources and trade, began working at NDA in late June.

“Cicely is a native Nebraskan, growing up on her family farm northeast of Lexington, so she understands agriculture and what the good life really means here in Nebraska,” Wellman said. “Her experience in livestock development combined with her education in ag economics will help grow Nebraska by growing Nebraska agriculture.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Batie recently completed her master of science in agricultural economics at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and wrote her thesis on Nebraska’s Livestock Friendly County program, which is managed by NDA. Prior to receiving her master’s degree, Batie worked for Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C., where she advised the senator on agriculture, energy, environment, natural resources and trade policy.