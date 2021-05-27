 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Department of Economic Development opens proposed action plan to public comment
0 comments

Nebraska Department of Economic Development opens proposed action plan to public comment

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
State News

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will conduct a public comment period through June 14 on the state’s proposed 2021-23 Qualified Action Plan for the Nebraska Business Innovation Act programs.

The programs are authorized in Nebraska Revised Statutes §§81-12,152 - 81-12,167. The Qualified Action Plan sets forth the activities that will be eligible for assistance under the Business Innovation Act.

According to a press release, the department’s emphasis for the current QAP is on the state’s need for innovative business and industry development, increased jobs and investment, leveraged funds and industry support and participation.

Copies of the proposed plan are available at opportunity.nebraska.gov/2021-2023-bia-action-plan. Copies can also be requested from Joe Fox at 800-426-6505, 402-471-8604 or joe.fox@nebraska.gov.

Comments will be accepted starting Friday. Mail written comments by June 14 to Joe Fox, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Email comments may be sent to joe.fox@nebraska.gov. Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Fox at joe.fox@nebraska.gov.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sheriff: gunman in Calif. appeared to target victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News