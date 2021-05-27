Nebraska Department of Economic Development opens proposed action plan to public comment

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development will conduct a public comment period through June 14 on the state’s proposed 2021-23 Qualified Action Plan for the Nebraska Business Innovation Act programs.

The programs are authorized in Nebraska Revised Statutes §§81-12,152 - 81-12,167. The Qualified Action Plan sets forth the activities that will be eligible for assistance under the Business Innovation Act.

According to a press release, the department’s emphasis for the current QAP is on the state’s need for innovative business and industry development, increased jobs and investment, leveraged funds and industry support and participation.

Copies of the proposed plan are available at opportunity.nebraska.gov/2021-2023-bia-action-plan. Copies can also be requested from Joe Fox at 800-426-6505, 402-471-8604 or joe.fox@nebraska.gov.

Comments will be accepted starting Friday. Mail written comments by June 14 to Joe Fox, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, P.O. Box 94666, Lincoln, NE 68509-4666. Email comments may be sent to joe.fox@nebraska.gov. Individuals requiring sensory accommodations, including interpreter services, Braille, large print or recorded materials, should contact Fox at joe.fox@nebraska.gov.