Nebraska Department of Transportation answers questions, concerns at North Platte open house

A pair of road and utility improvement projects for southbound U.S. Highway 83/Jeffers Street in North Platte are not scheduled to begin for roughly 18 months.

But members of the public had an opportunity Tuesday afternoon to have questions answered about the proposed work.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation held a two-hour open house at the Ramada by Wyndham Sandhill Convention Center.

Individuals also could fill out comment sheets on the proposal. NDOT will accept those remarks through the end of the month.

“It’s their opportunity to come in and talk about any concerns they may have,” Gary Thayer, NDOT’s District 6 engineer, said of the open house. “They may want to talk about their individual driveways and how it is going to be impacted, or what the changes are going to be in front of their businesses and those type of things. It’s just an open format to collect information on maybe something we don’t know about that we can incorporate into our project.”

The first project extends from Leota Street to Philip Avenue. It will begin at the north approach slab of the South Platte River bridge and extend north to the intersection of Jeffers and Philip.