Nebraska Department of Transportation answers questions, concerns at North Platte open house

A pair of road and utility improvement projects for southbound U.S. Highway 83/Jeffers Street in North Platte are not scheduled to begin for roughly 18 months.
But members of the public had an opportunity Tuesday afternoon to have questions answered about the proposed work.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation held a two-hour open house at the Ramada by Wyndham Sandhill Convention Center.
Individuals also could fill out comment sheets on the proposal. NDOT will accept those remarks through the end of the month.
“It’s their opportunity to come in and talk about any concerns they may have,” Gary Thayer, NDOT’s District 6 engineer, said of the open house. “They may want to talk about their individual driveways and how it is going to be impacted, or what the changes are going to be in front of their businesses and those type of things. It’s just an open format to collect information on maybe something we don’t know about that we can incorporate into our project.”
The first project extends from Leota Street to Philip Avenue. It will begin at the north approach slab of the South Platte River bridge and extend north to the intersection of Jeffers and Philip.
The second begins at the intersection of Jeffers and Philip and will extend to just north of First Street.
Work is expected to start in spring 2023 and be completed by the fall or early winter of 2024. The estimated cost of the proposed projects is $9.5 million.
The proposed improvements consist of the replacement of the existing roadway with doweled concrete pavement and integral curb. Additional work includes the replacement of the storm sewer system and curb inlets, and construction of new sidewalks. Lighting will be updated as well.
Thayer said the intent is that the northbound lanes will receive the same work in 2026-27.
“It’s really a pavement replacement project, but it’s really a renewal of the entire system,” Thayer said. “We’ve actually been talking about these projects for well over 20 years. We did the last project, the asphalt overlay, in order to carry those pavements until we could get to the complete reconstruction. It’s been in the works for a long time.”
No detour of U.S. 83 is expected for the project, but traffic will be reduced to one lane through the construction area.
There will be temporary closures to side streets off the highway.
The proposed affected streets are A, C, D, E, F, G, Riverside and West Francis, as well as William and Reid avenues.
“There will definitely be some inconveniences,” Thayer said. At times businesses will be affected, he said, but no major closures of the highway are planned.