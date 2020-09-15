Nebraska Department of Transportation hosting open house on Cherry County U.S. 83 work

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold a public information open house regarding proposed improvements of U.S. Highway 83 in Cherry County. The meeting will be at the Cherry County Fairgrounds, 120 South Green St. in Valentine, on Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m.
A brief presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m.
The proposed project starts approximately 0.06 miles west of the junction of U.S. 83 with Nebraska Highway 12 at mile marker 212.42, and extends west to mile marker 214.14, which includes the bridge over Minnechaduza Creek.
Construction could begin as early as spring 2023 with completion anticipated by fall 2023.
Some segments of this project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices. Other segments would require temporary closure and detouring of U.S. 83 traffic to complete utility and paving work. Temporary surfacing would be required to accommodate phased construction.
NDOT personnel will attend the open house to answer questions and receive comments. Information regarding the proposed project, including the option to view a pre-recorded version of the presentation, will be made available on the NDOT website at www.dot.nebraska.gov/projects/future-projects/ by clicking on the “West 4th Street in Valentine” link.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.