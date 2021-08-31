Nebraska Department of Transportation to host open house in North Platte

The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold an open house Sept. 14 to provide information on proposed improvements to southbound U.S. Highway 83/Jeffers Street in North Platte.

The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Ramada by Wyndham Sandhill Convention Center, 2102 S. Jeffers St.

According to an NDOT press release, the first proposed project extends from Leota to Philip Street. It would begin at the north approach slab of the South Platte River bridge and extend north to the intersection of Jeffers and Philip.

The second project would begin at the intersection of Jeffers and Philip and extend to just north of First Street.

Proposed improvements would consist of removal and replacement of existing pavement with doweled concrete pavement with integral curb.

Construction on both projects would occur at the same time and is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring 2023 and be completed by winter 2024. This project would be constructed under traffic with lane closures controlled by appropriate traffic control devices and practices, NDOT says; however, the proposed projects would require alternating closures of intersections along U.S. 83/Jeffers.

Details regarding the project will be provided at the public meeting, and personnel from the Department of Transportation will be available to answer questions and receive comments. For those unable to attend, additional information on the project, as well as all meeting materials, will be available on the NDOT website at ndot.info/61361 after the meeting. Feedback and comments on the project can be submitted on the NDOT website now through Sept. 30.