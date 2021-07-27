Nebraska Department of Transportation's highway projects next year include North Platte River Bridge, I-80 electronic speed-limit signs

Denver-bound traffic will leave I-80 earlier, swinging wide and passing over I-80 as it curves below. Eastbound I-76 traffic that will head west on I-80 first will go under the latter.

“Once we’re done, we’re able to maintain two lanes of eastbound I-80 at all times,” Thayer said. “This is absolutely a huge improvement in safety.”

The redesign also eliminates the overpass and sharp left-hand curve that eastbound I-80 traffic faced in merging with I-76.

Regular wrecks involving trucks had forced the state to narrow I-80 on the overpass and curve to one lane, Thayer said.

Among other highlights of District 6’s one-year plan and major longer-term projects:

» Tourists and local motorists bound for Lake McConaughy in 2022 will have to deal with Nebraska Highway 61 reconstruction projects from Kingsley Dam to just outside Ogallala.

Thayer said repairs will be made to the driving surface atop the 2½-mile-long dam. Resurfacing also is planned from the dam to the U.S. 26-Nebraska 61 junction with U.S. 30.

Current traffic delays atop Kingsley are due to repainting of the dam’s “morning glory” and outlet tower by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, he said.