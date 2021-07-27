Nebraska Department of Transportation's highway projects next year include North Platte River Bridge, I-80 electronic speed-limit signs

Major west central Nebraska highway projects this next year include redecking the North Platte River bridge near Lee Bird Field and installing the region’s first electronic variable speed-limit signs along Interstate 80.
Meanwhile, three years’ work to reconfigure the I-80/I-76 split just before the Colorado line should wrap up this fall, said Gary Thayer of North Platte, district engineer for the Nebraska Department of Transportation’s District 6.
He talked about key repair and reconstruction projects throughout his district in connection with the state DOT’s release of its one- and five-year project lists through 2027.
Thayer’s district covers all or parts of 14 counties. Other parts of The Telegraph’s coverage area fall within District 5 (Garden and Deuel counties), District 7 (eight southwest Nebraska counties) and District 8 (most of Cherry County and part of Blaine County).
Nebraska DOT’s project list for the state’s 2021-22 fiscal year, which started July 1, doesn’t include current work like the joint rehabilitation on U.S. Highway 83’s Jeffers viaduct.
Completion of that project later this year will be followed in the spring by replacement of the abutments, deck and guardrails on the U.S. 30 river bridge near the airport.
Thayer said bids for the project, estimated to cost $3.1 million, will be taken this fall. U.S. 30 near the airport will be detoured periodically for 10-day stretches next year when concrete is poured and dries, he said.
Nebraska DOT’s official detour, he added, will direct motorists onto I-80 east to Maxwell and back west — a distance of more than 20 miles.
But Thayer said he expects North Platte-area motorists and airport passengers will take Hall School and Airport roads to get to Lee Bird Field.
“Most of the locals understand the local road system,” he said.
Meanwhile, I-80 motorists across western Nebraska are beginning to see the replacement of I-80’s static black-on-white speed limit signs with changeable electronic ones.
It’s part of a cooperative project among state highway departments in Nebraska, Wyoming and Utah to slow down traffic during and warn about dangerous winter conditions on their joint 1,000-mile-long share of I-80.
Installation of variable speed-limit signs began this spring on I-80 in the Panhandle. They’ll be installed through mid-2022 from the Colorado corner to the Overton exit in eastern Dawson County, at an estimated cost of $5 million.
“What this does is every place there is a static speed sign, this replaces every one of those,” Thayer said.
The westernmost such signs in District 6 would take their places near where I-80 leaves the South Platte River valley west of Big Springs, leaving I-76 to enter Colorado on its trek to Denver.
Nebraska DOT in 2018 began a $50 million recasting of the junction at I-80 Exit 102, the design of which had been criticized even before it opened in 1969.
Instead of making westbound I-80 traffic turn right toward Sidney, the reimagined interchange keeps both sides of I-80 at ground level.
Denver-bound traffic will leave I-80 earlier, swinging wide and passing over I-80 as it curves below. Eastbound I-76 traffic that will head west on I-80 first will go under the latter.
“Once we’re done, we’re able to maintain two lanes of eastbound I-80 at all times,” Thayer said. “This is absolutely a huge improvement in safety.”
The redesign also eliminates the overpass and sharp left-hand curve that eastbound I-80 traffic faced in merging with I-76.
Regular wrecks involving trucks had forced the state to narrow I-80 on the overpass and curve to one lane, Thayer said.
Among other highlights of District 6’s one-year plan and major longer-term projects:
» Tourists and local motorists bound for Lake McConaughy in 2022 will have to deal with Nebraska Highway 61 reconstruction projects from Kingsley Dam to just outside Ogallala.
Thayer said repairs will be made to the driving surface atop the 2½-mile-long dam. Resurfacing also is planned from the dam to the U.S. 26-Nebraska 61 junction with U.S. 30.
Current traffic delays atop Kingsley are due to repainting of the dam’s “morning glory” and outlet tower by the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District, he said.
Part of U.S. 26 will be resurfaced next year on Lake Mac’s south side closer to Ash Hollow, as will U.S. 30 from Ogallala’s east side to Roscoe, Thayer said.
» I-80’s next major resurfacing project will begin next year between Gothenburg and Cozad. Thayer said work will continue in rebuilding I-80 between Brule and Ogallala, including relocation of its eastbound rest area.
» Three separate stretches of Nebraska 2 will be resurfaced from west of Thedford to near Broken Bow. Widening of Nebraska 97 between Tryon and Mullen began this year and will continue next year, Thayer said.
» Widening of U.S. 83 to a “super-two” highway toward McCook should start in Lincoln County in 2023, the District 6 engineer added.
Turning Newberry Access (Nebraska L-56G) into a four-lane highway remains far off but could be done faster if Congress approves more federal road funds in a national infrastructure bill.
If such a bill became law, “we have a strong potential of getting that project funded and built within the next five years,” Thayer said.
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.