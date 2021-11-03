Nebraska Dept. of Economic Development seeking public comments on small business funding

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Department of Economic Development is accepting public comments regarding the proposed use of just over $56.2 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative funding. The funding will be available to the state through the federal government starting in 2022.

A product of the American Rescue Plan Act, the $56,234,176 of SSBCI funding will be administered by DED. Per federal description, the funds are intended to “help address the economic fallout of the pandemic and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery by providing direct support to jurisdictions for programs that increase access to credit for small businesses.”

The state can use the funds to develop and enhance effective small business lending and investing programs, with business support services adhering to specified program types and guidelines outlined by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The public is invited to visit opportunity.nebraska.gov/ssbci to review and submit feedback on the state’s proposed use of SSBCI funds.

Public comments must be submitted in writing by Nov. 30. For questions or to request help submitting a comment, including in another language, contact Lori A. Cole at lori.a.cole@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4236.