Nebraska developmental disabilities director to stop in North Platte during town hall listening tour
Nebraska developmental disabilities director to stop in North Platte during town hall listening tour

Tony Green, DHHS’s director for the Division of Developmental Disabilities, will be in North Platte on Oct. 26 as part of his annual statewide “Let’s Talk” Town Hall Listening Tour, according to a press release.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the North Platte Public Library meeting room, 120 W. Fourth St.

DD supports nearly 11,000 Nebraskans with developmental and intellectual disabilities as well as the aging and disabled population. Individuals and their families who receive these services or are interested in learning more are encouraged to attend.

“DD is committed to providing the best community-based services possible throughout the state,” Green said. “To accomplish this goal, it’s extremely important to get into the community and listen firsthand to the people we serve about their ideas and concerns.”

