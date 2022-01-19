Nebraska DHHS recognizes North Platte police officer for helping save woman's life

As the saying goes, North Platte Police Officer Matthew Proehl just happened to be in the neighborhood.
Proehl, who joined the force in July 2019, was honored at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting for using an automated external defibrillator in his patrol car to help save a 50-year-old North Platte woman’s life on Nov. 23.
Becka Neumiller, program manager of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Emergency Health Services, gave Proehl a “certificate of appreciation” after highlighting a private trust’s donations to help stock law enforcement vehicles with AEDs.
North Platte police received 10 such units and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office 24 last spring under a $6.4 million statewide grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.
That grant paid for more than 2,500 AEDs delivered to law enforcement agencies statewide, Neumiller said before presenting the certificate.
Even when other first responders are on their way, putting AEDs in patrol cars increases a patient’s survival odds when cardiac arrest is involved, she said.
“Nebraska is vast, and first responders often have great distances to cover to arrive on scene,” Neumiller said. “Every minute a patient is in cardiac arrest without high-quality CPR and defibrillation, their odds of survival go down 10%.”
Proehl’s response the Tuesday before Thanksgiving illustrates the difference a few minutes can make, she added.
Dispatchers had received a report that a woman wasn’t breathing, Police Chief Steve Reeves said. “CPR was in progress, and he just happened to be near the address.”
Proehl stopped at the residence, brought his AED in with him and used it to restore the woman’s pulse. She was taken to Great Plains Health and eventually was released, Reeves said.
“We haven’t had (the AEDs) in the cars all that long,” the chief added.
Proehl received a standing ovation from the audience in the City Hall council chamber after Neumiller gave him his certificate.
“North Platte is very lucky to have a dedicated Police Department who have chosen to go the extra mile to serve their community,” she said.
Proehl thanked DHHS, the city and his family in brief remarks.
“I’m just lucky that I was in the area at the time (and) lucky that we had those AEDs in the back of our cars,” he said. “I’m glad they were able to help someone out that night.”
