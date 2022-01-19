Nebraska DHHS recognizes North Platte police officer for helping save woman's life

Proehl’s response the Tuesday before Thanksgiving illustrates the difference a few minutes can make, she added.

Dispatchers had received a report that a woman wasn’t breathing, Police Chief Steve Reeves said. “CPR was in progress, and he just happened to be near the address.”

Proehl stopped at the residence, brought his AED in with him and used it to restore the woman’s pulse. She was taken to Great Plains Health and eventually was released, Reeves said.

“We haven’t had (the AEDs) in the cars all that long,” the chief added.

Proehl received a standing ovation from the audience in the City Hall council chamber after Neumiller gave him his certificate.

“North Platte is very lucky to have a dedicated Police Department who have chosen to go the extra mile to serve their community,” she said.

Proehl thanked DHHS, the city and his family in brief remarks.

“I’m just lucky that I was in the area at the time (and) lucky that we had those AEDs in the back of our cars,” he said. “I’m glad they were able to help someone out that night.”