Nebraska Division of Pony Express Association to meet in Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG — The Nebraska Division of the National Pony Express Association will have its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nebraska Barn & Grill, 318 Platte River Road.
Business will include a review of the 2021 national convention and discussion of the 2022 Pony Express Re-Ride, state President Cathy Starr said in a press release.
State members are encouraged to attend via Zoom if they can’t come in person, she said. For information, email xpnebraska@gmail.com.
Nebraska Barn & Grill is located in the northwest quadrant of Interstate 80 Exit 211 at Gothenburg.
