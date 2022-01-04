 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Division of Pony Express Association to meet in Gothenburg
0 Comments

Nebraska Division of Pony Express Association to meet in Gothenburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GOTHENBURG — The Nebraska Division of the National Pony Express Association will have its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nebraska Barn & Grill, 318 Platte River Road.

Business will include a review of the 2021 national convention and discussion of the 2022 Pony Express Re-Ride, state President Cathy Starr said in a press release.

State members are encouraged to attend via Zoom if they can’t come in person, she said. For information, email xpnebraska@gmail.com.

Nebraska Barn & Grill is located in the northwest quadrant of Interstate 80 Exit 211 at Gothenburg.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

San Francisco mayor: 'learning to live with COVID'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel
Crime

Woman arrested after stabbing at North Platte hotel

The woman told officers she had stabbed the man because he had assaulted her. Police noted marks on her neck and a broken blood vessel in one of her eyes, but the injuries appeared to be several days old, according to court documents. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News