The North Platte High School agriculture program is celebrating the beginning of its third year under the direction of Kathleen Craig.
The district hired Craig to build the program and this year added a second teacher to meet students’ interest in the classes. Cassie Wendland began teaching ag classes for the 2020-21 school year.
Craig said she is excited about the prospects for her FFA group because the attendance at the club’s first meeting Tuesday was 45 students.
“Last year we had about 35 members and 45 kids show up to the first meeting this year, which is awesome,” Craig said. “I had probably 5-10 additional kids that came to me after Tuesday and said, ‘Hey, I missed the meeting and I still want to be in FFA.’”
She is hoping the FFA membership reaches 50 this year.
FFA, Craig said, is one component of the three-circle model for ag education.
“The three parts are classroom — what you do in ag classes — FFA as a student organization and supervised agricultural experience projects,” Craig said.
Craig said the ag experience projects — called SAE — can be a multitude of things.
“A kid could maybe raise chickens and sell eggs,” Craig said. “Maybe they could job-shadow a veterinarian, or maybe they are super smart and interested in research and want to come up with their own research projects.”
Any student who is an FFA member can complete an SAE project and compete in statewide contests.
The Nebraska FFA Foundation’s “I Believe in the Future of Ag” campaign has garnered sponsorships from various companies to help raise funds for FFA chapters.
“Any local chapter can choose to participate,” Craig said. “Basically how it works is you can hand donation cards to individuals or businesses and checks are written to the ‘I Believe’ campaign.”
All the funds raised come back to the local chapter along with a portion of the overall sponsorship money from Nebraska agricultural companies.
In a press release, the foundation said AuctionTime.com, Aurora Cooperative, BigIron Auctions, Central Valley Ag, CoBank and DEKALB/Asgrow committed $20,000 each to the campaign. A dozen or so other companies donated $10,000 each.
The funds raised can be used for a myriad of local FFA opportunities.
“The money could go to an SAE project if a student didn’t have the start-up funds,” Craig said. “For example, if they wanted to raise chickens, we could designate some of that money to help the student buy a dozen chickens to get them started.”
The money also can be used for costs of leadership conferences for students, travel expenses or registration fees.
“Some of the money could go to community service,” Craig said. “Our biggest community project is what we call Connecting Chapters and that’s where we visit elementary classrooms and do a lesson with the elementary kids.”
To donate to the North Platte FFA chapter, contact Craig through North Platte Public Schools or go online to neffafoundation.org.
