Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approves new permits for landowners

Nebraska landowners who allow elk hunting on their property now can gain credit toward an occasional “free-owned landowner elk permit” for themselves or their family members.
The Game and Parks Commission voted 9-0 Friday in North Platte to approve the new type of permit, which doesn’t supersede landowners’ ability to obtain regular elk-hunting permits.
Members later adopted a statewide elk management plan that seeks to preserve elk populations, hunting and viewing but also work with landowners to limit elk numbers and the damage they cause “at levels they will tolerate.”
Game and Parks staffers developed the new special landowner elk permit as part of that strategy, said wildlife division administrator Alicia Hardin. State senators authorized it in Legislative Bill 507, enacted in May.
Elk herds have re-emerged in and spread across Nebraska in recent decades. The canyons south of the Platte River in eastern Lincoln County are home to one-third to one-half of an estimated 300 elk statewide, Hardin said at the commission’s Thursday informational meeting.
Those who own or lease at least 80 acres of Nebraska land for agricultural purposes can earn a “free-owned” permit after they verify that 10 elk without antlers have been killed on their land over one or more years.
The special permit has to be used during the next hunting season by the landowner or an immediate family member. It’s limited to an antlerless elk of either sex taken on their own land, Hardin said.
Once the permit is earned and used, the landowner can accumulate credits toward another free-owned permit.
But Hardin stressed the new permit doesn’t replace regular elk permits or special “depredation” permits landowners may receive.
“This is just an additional tag they can earn if they allow this harvest” by other elk hunters, she said.
The 2021-22 antlerless elk season ends Jan. 31, but landowners would have until the end of February to turn in records of elk killed on their land for verification by Game and Parks.
If Gov. Pete Ricketts quickly approves the new program’s enabling regulations, Hardin said, landowners could start earning credit right away.
“There’s an interest in some of these landowners to have their harvests for this season count,” she said.
Friday’s Game and Parks meeting at North Platte Community College’s North Campus was the last for Director Jim Douglas, who will retire Nov. 2 after 47 years with the agency. Deputy Director Timothy McCoy will succeed him.
Douglas, who joined Game and Parks in 1974 at the North Platte fish hatchery, said during his last director’s report that he appreciated having his last commission meeting at North Platte.
“The people in North Platte are special, and I know they still are,” said Douglas, the agency’s director since 2012. “They care about each other, but they care about natural resources as well.”
In other business, the commission:
» Abolished a minimum length limit on smallmouth bass caught in the NPPD Canal between Sutherland Reservoir and the South Platte River confluence in North Platte.
Fisheries division administrator Dean Rosenthal said the change abandons a 15-inch minimum length that applied on the canal south of the State Farm Road bridge and through Lake Maloney.
“There’s very few bass of size in that area, and we want to promote some harvesting there,” he said.
» Made it illegal to possess wipers — a hybrid of white bass and striped bass — taken from Lonergan Creek from its mouth at Lake McConaughy north to the culvert under Nebraska Highway 92.
Rosenthal said that stream has a substantial population of wipers. But “there’s not a lot of legal fishing that happens in that area,” added District 6 commission member Pat Berggren of Broken Bow.
» Renewed their annual permission to offer limited hunting seasons in selected state parks or state historical parks.
They include Ash Hollow State Historical Park near Lewellen, where waterfowl, small and upland game, deer and turkey may be hunted in designated areas west of U.S. Highway 26 during established hunting seasons.
Deer and turkey may be hunted with bow and arrow only. Other special requirements apply in all cases, and no permanent blinds may be installed for waterfowl hunting.
» Granted Cherry County a permanent 100-foot-wide easement to maintain Carver Road, a 3-mile-long road that runs west from Nebraska Highway 61 and south of a lake in the Cottonwood/Steverson Wildlife Management Area.
Hardin said the road has always been maintained by Cherry County, but Game and Parks staffers didn’t realize it was there when they bought the wildlife area with federal funds some years ago. It lies about 28 miles north of Hyannis.
Carver Road has suffered flooding during recent high-water years, cutting off people who live west of the wildlife area, she added.
The easement extends just 20 feet north of the road so as to protect the lake. The other 80 feet lie south of the road to provide room to raise the road or take other flood-control steps, Hardin said.
» Set the commission’s 2022 meeting schedule, ratifying changes agreed to by members during the Thursday informational meeting.
Commission members will meet Jan. 27-28 at their Lincoln headquarters, March 22-23 in Nebraska City, April 27-28 at Niobrara State Park, June 16-17 in Lexington, Aug. 30-31 at Fort Robinson State Park and Oct. 20-21, 2022, at Broken Bow.