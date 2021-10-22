Nebraska Game and Parks Commission approves new permits for landowners

The special permit has to be used during the next hunting season by the landowner or an immediate family member. It’s limited to an antlerless elk of either sex taken on their own land, Hardin said.

Once the permit is earned and used, the landowner can accumulate credits toward another free-owned permit.

But Hardin stressed the new permit doesn’t replace regular elk permits or special “depredation” permits landowners may receive.

“This is just an additional tag they can earn if they allow this harvest” by other elk hunters, she said.

The 2021-22 antlerless elk season ends Jan. 31, but landowners would have until the end of February to turn in records of elk killed on their land for verification by Game and Parks.

If Gov. Pete Ricketts quickly approves the new program’s enabling regulations, Hardin said, landowners could start earning credit right away.

“There’s an interest in some of these landowners to have their harvests for this season count,” she said.