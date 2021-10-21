Nebraska Game and Parks Commission hears master plan for Scout's Rest Ranch

“Why so modern?” Brandt said of the visitor center concepts. “Hell, this is a hundred-year-old place.”

Riggins replied that none of the master-plan concepts would affect the ranch’s western 7½-acre heart, including the mansion and horse barn. That area gained National Historic Landmark status earlier this year.

The visitors center’s conceptual drawings would evoke the T-barn but not try to duplicate it, he said, because few pictures and no plans of that structure survive.

Another master-plan idea would redesign the recreation area entrance at Buffalo Bill Avenue and Scout’s Rest Ranch Road to serve as the main entrance for both parks.

Most online forum participants liked the various concepts, Riggins said, but 57% of those responding to an online survey thought the visitors center would be too far from the main part of the 23-acre historical park.

The T-barn site sits about 200 yards east of the horse barn and 350 yards from the mansion, he said in answering a question from commission member Donna Kush of Omaha.

“It seems like a long way, depending on the weather, even though it’s a quarter-mile,” Kush replied.