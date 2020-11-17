 Skip to main content
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission seeking info on archery target stolen from Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area
Nebraska Game and Parks Commission seeking info on archery target stolen from Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission seeking info on archery target stolen from Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nebraska conservation officer Alex Hasenauer at 308-660-4671 or alex.hasenauer@nebraska.gov. Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

 Photo courtesy of NGPC

An archery target was stolen from the Buffalo Bill State Recreation Area last week, and officials are seeking information on the culprit.

The target was stolen Nov. 12 from the archery range west of the campground.

