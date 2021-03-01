Nebraska Guard assists mass vaccination at Bailey Yard

Fischer said it’s important to keep the workers protected, and the mass clinic capability makes vaccinations possible even in the fast-paced environment of the rail yard. The health department staff members, with assistance from National Guard members, have also conducted mass clinics at the Fox Theatre, North Platte High School and a hydroelectric power plant.

“It was a good thing to do, and it was convenient for them,” Fischer said. “It’s convenient for us, too.”

Fischer is one of four guard members who have been assisting the West Central District Health Department with the vaccine rollout since mid-January.

“We have two of them helping with clerical work and two helping put vaccine into arms,” said Shannon Vanderheiden, WCDHD executive director. “What that allows our whole team to do is amazing. At the railroad, for example, at one point we had given 140 vaccine doses in about 45 minutes.”

The Nebraska National Guard and Union Pacific railroad have both been outstanding partners with the health department since the early stages of the pandemic, according to Vanderheiden.