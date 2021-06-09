 Skip to main content
Nebraska Highway 2 repaving could start Monday
Repaving of Nebraska Highway 2 through Halsey will begin Monday if weather permits, the Nebraska Department of Transportation has announced.

The $2.82 million project will resurface 6.8 miles of the highway with asphalt and build curb ramps inside Halsey, NDOT’s District 6 office in North Platte said in a press release.

The stretch being resurfaced includes Nebraska 2’s junction with the entrance road into the Nebraska National Forest’s Bessey Ranger District. It ends just east of Halsey across the Thomas-Blaine county line.

Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers and a pilot car. Work should be done by fall, the NDOT district office said.

