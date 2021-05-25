 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska Highway 97 now open between Tryon and Mullen
0 comments

Nebraska Highway 97 now open between Tryon and Mullen

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Local News

Nebraska Highway 97 is now open to traffic between Tryon and Mullen, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work requiring the road closure at the Dismal River has been completed ahead of schedule, according to a press release. Nebraska 97 will be open to traffic for the remaining duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and temporary traffic signals.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has the $10,360,006 contract for the project.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 25

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News