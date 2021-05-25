Nebraska Highway 97 now open between Tryon and Mullen

Nebraska Highway 97 is now open to traffic between Tryon and Mullen, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Work requiring the road closure at the Dismal River has been completed ahead of schedule, according to a press release. Nebraska 97 will be open to traffic for the remaining duration of the project. Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and temporary traffic signals.

Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has the $10,360,006 contract for the project.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near work zones, to buckle up and to put phones down.