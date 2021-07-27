 Skip to main content
Nebraska Injured Brain Network now offering peer support in Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff areas
Nebraska Injured Brain Network now offering peer support in Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff areas

Local News

The Nebraska Injured Brain Network is now offering its peer support program in the Hastings, Grand Island, Kearney, North Platte and Scottsbluff areas, according to a press release.

A brain injury often results in a long, isolated and complicated journey. They can be caused by car accidents, a stroke, recreational accidents, work accidents and falling, among other causes.

Peer support allows someone with a brain injury support from a person who has dealt with the experience.

Those living with an injured brain can become peer supporter, as well.

For more information on finding peer support or becoming a peer supporter, call 308-293-0391 or email peersupport@nibn.org.

For more information about NIBN, visit nibn.org.

