The Nebraska International Port of the Plains Board spent several hours working through the process of officially taking charge of its responsibilities.

The initial meeting of the port authority board brought numerous questions and uncertainty to the forefront, although the members all said they were excited about the opportunity.

Following the administration of the oath of office by the District Judge Cindy Rae Volkmer, the board got down to the business of electing officers.

The board elected Vince Dugan as its chairman, Pat Keenan, vice-chairman, Kim Steger, secretary, and Micheal Steele, treasurer. Dugan said he was surprised to be elected, but is ready to get to work.

“The more I learn about it I do think my experience does match up well with a lot of what we’re going to try to do,” Dugan said in a post meeting interview. “I’m super excited because I’ve always felt that North Platte has unusual access to rail, interstate and we have a world class airport.”

During the meeting, Dugan said it was important to get things done quickly.

“I think what’s going to be extremely important is speed because Chris (Bruns) said there are a number of inland ports,” Dugan said. “I think if we let grass grow under our feet, or whatever the saying is, I think we’ll be sorry.”

The board listened to a presentation from Lyndon Ricks, a partner with Michael Best & Friedrick LLP, concerning legal and consulting services for inland port authorities. Dugan asked Ricks whether it was important to move ahead as soon as possible.

“It’s my impression, and I could be way off base, but it seems to me this could become a fad, so to speak,” Dugan said. “We should move rather quickly, not recklessly, but rather quickly. There isn’t going to be a substantial or significant benefit to taking our time to where we’re way down the road on this with (the fact) that others are going to have the same idea.”

Ricks agreed with Dugan and said a lot was learned through the pandemic.

“I think the problems that we saw with supply chains and businesses during COVID,” Ricks said, “I think if you can be part of that solution, you want to be on the front end of that, not the back end.”

The board members voiced their agreement and discussed what the priority step should be. All agreed this was something new to all of them and figuring out who Port of the Plains should be was imperative.

They also discussed the need for expert advice and talked about finding a qualified consultant.

“The No. 1 thing we have to decide is what are we selling,” Dugan said. “We must understand what it is about and the advantage (we have here).”

After discussion about bringing goods into the inland port from the west coast, County Commissioner Chris Bruns brought up the point many board members said they hadn’t thought about.

“Imports is half,” Bruns said. “Exports is the other half.”

That prompted Dugan to emphasize the need for a consultant who could give the board “an idea of what we have here.”

Pat Keenan said this was no time to reinvent the wheel.

“I was on the hospital board and we hired a firm to come in and run the hospital,” Keenan said. “Hiring a group to manage a port would (be good.)

“We need all the expertise we can get. I don’t even know where our sweet spot is.”

The board offered a number of suggestions in locating a consultant who could help them along. Bruns offered that Union Pacific may have some ideas for that kind of expertise.

“They have a lot of inland ports they deal with,” Bruns said.

The board worked its way through a number of organizational items on the agenda and tabled a few that could not be addressed until they had more information.

Regular meetings were scheduled for 2 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month and will take place in the board room at the Inland Port building east of Hershey, 18610 W. Highway 30.

The board also voted to temporarily open an account at Hershey State Bank in order to get started once they have funds to work with. A request for proposal will be sent to all the banks in Lincoln County and the board will make a decision at a future meeting on which depositories will handle its funds.

A request will be made to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners for a loan of up to $75,000 that will fund the immediate costs of the inland port. Bruns indicated the commissioners had discussed a no-interest loan at its Monday meeting and agreed it was important for the county to help get the ball rolling financially.

All nine members of the port authority were in attendance at the meeting and Dugan appointed committee members. The Finance Committee consists of Steele, Kevin Tighe and Jim Hawks; Executive committee is Dugan, Keenan, Steger and Dwight Porter; and Safety and Facilities Committee is Kirk Olson, LeAnn Ellis and Hawks.