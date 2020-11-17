Nebraska lawmakers to continue discussion on branding law changes

A statewide working group working on updating Nebraska’s cattle brand inspection laws will again meet in North Platte Wednesday.

The group will meet at 1 p.m. in Room 105 at North Platte Community College’s North Campus, the same location as its last meeting Oct. 20. It first met Sept. 21 in Grand Island.

The working group is working under an “interim study” resolution before the Legislature’s Agriculture Committee seeking to broaden the range of acceptable proofs of ownership to meet the needs of different sectors of the cattle industry.

At the Oct. 20 meeting, members representing ranchers, dairy cattle owners and feedlot operators discussed the modern usefulness of onsite brand inspections when cattle are moved.

Discussions also looked at electronically based means of proving ownership as an alternative to traditional hot-iron cattle brands for some industry sectors.

State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, the Agriculture Committee’s chairman, hopes the talks will produce a possible bill for the Legislature’s 2021 session.