Nebraska Legislative committee mulls limit of pandemic relief for Sustainable Beef project in North Platte

Ricketts, testifying in another State Capitol hearing room on his bill to revive the 1894 Perkins County Canal, didn’t testify on LB 783 Wednesday. Neither did his staff.

The governor said at a Jan. 14 North Platte stop that the ARP explicitly cites aid tied to water and sewer needs as allowed uses.

Groene agreed but said the plant’s wastewater system’s cost would be about $37 million.

He cited that figure in a letter to Ricketts before the legislative session, he said. But confusion led to a “clerical error” that led the governor’s staff to subtract the city of North Platte’s $22 million aid package, almost all of it in tax increment financing.

U.S. Treasury guidelines, Groene added, say uses of ARP funds must be related “in reasonable proportion” to COVID-19’s public health or economic impact “and reasonably designed to benefit the impacted population or class.”

Sustainable Beef doesn’t qualify for pandemic aid related to “an impacted industry,” Groene said. “But we’re asking for the funds to respond to the harm done to the population of beef producers who are personally harmed by the pandemic.”