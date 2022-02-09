Nebraska Legislative committee mulls limit of pandemic relief for Sustainable Beef project in North Platte

Sustainable Beef LLC’s worthiness for state help to build its North Platte meatpacking plant wasn’t at issue in a Wednesday legislative hearing in Lincoln.
Appropriations Committee members’ questions for North Platte state Sen. Mike Groene centered instead on whether strings attached to Nebraska’s $1.04 billion in COVID-19 aid limit what they can do.
Groene’s Legislative Bill 783 proposes putting $75 million of that money toward Sustainable Beef’s $325 million financing package to build its 875-employee plant atop a retired city sewer lagoon.
The past two years’ supply shortages and soaring grocery prices for beef, he said, ought to demonstrate the connection to the pandemic that Congress required for using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“This is going to help agriculture all the way down to the implement dealer,” Groene said. “The money’s going to stay here, and the margins are going to stay here.
“Nobody’s going to get rich, but they will make a living.”
Gov. Pete Ricketts’ proposed budget for state COVID-19 funds, however, proposes just $15 million in ARP money to be applied toward the costs of Sustainable Beef’s onsite wastewater treatment system.
Ricketts, testifying in another State Capitol hearing room on his bill to revive the 1894 Perkins County Canal, didn’t testify on LB 783 Wednesday. Neither did his staff.
The governor said at a Jan. 14 North Platte stop that the ARP explicitly cites aid tied to water and sewer needs as allowed uses.
Groene agreed but said the plant’s wastewater system’s cost would be about $37 million.
He cited that figure in a letter to Ricketts before the legislative session, he said. But confusion led to a “clerical error” that led the governor’s staff to subtract the city of North Platte’s $22 million aid package, almost all of it in tax increment financing.
U.S. Treasury guidelines, Groene added, say uses of ARP funds must be related “in reasonable proportion” to COVID-19’s public health or economic impact “and reasonably designed to benefit the impacted population or class.”
Sustainable Beef doesn’t qualify for pandemic aid related to “an impacted industry,” Groene said. “But we’re asking for the funds to respond to the harm done to the population of beef producers who are personally harmed by the pandemic.”
The best way to do that, he said, “is to help create new processing facilities and relieve the bottleneck and lack of excess capacity that we found out did not exist in the processing industry.”
Nebraskans also have been harmed by “empty grocery shelves and excessive beef prices that have essentially made beef unaffordable to many consumers,” Groene added.
While Sustainable Beef will rely on major investors to get started, 25 Nebraska cattle producers have signed agreements to supply the plant’s cattle, said CEO David Briggs of Alliance.
The North Platte plant’s projected construction cost has risen $90 million since organizers started work in 2020, he said. The pandemic funds “would help us bring this important project to fruition.”
Sustainable Beef didn’t lack for friends at the hearing, with five other people joining Briggs in backing LB 783. No one testified against Groene’s bill.
“Nebraska needs it, but more than anything our communities and our ranching and farming neighbors need it to sustain their way of life into future generations,” said Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.
Sustainable Beef co-organizer Trey Wasserburger of North Platte, Lincoln County Board Chairman Chris Bruns and Nebraska Cattlemen Executive Vice President Pete McClymont spoke in favor of LB 783.
So did Carrie Lapaseotes, a partner with her father, Pete, in their family’s four-generation farmer-feeder operation at Bridgeport.