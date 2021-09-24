Nebraska Legislature advances redistricting proposal that would move District 36 east

But Custer County, currently paired with Dawson County in District 36, would return to its previous home in District 43. Dawson County would move to District 44, while northern Buffalo County — the last part of Williams’ district — would move to District 41.

Williams, who will leave the Legislature with Hughes after next year due to term limits, said he had to decide it was better for all Nebraska to give up his public fight to keep Custer and Dawson counties together.

The revised map at least allows those counties to be strong anchors of their respective destination districts, he said.

Because potential 2022 candidates need to know where new district lines will be, “I think it is imperative that we do our best as senators to get this done in this special session and this time frame and not push this to January,” he said.

“In my case, I’ve chosen to focus on the bigger picture by thinking about the whole state along with the constituents of District 36.”

Other lawmakers said a metro-area lawmaker, District 10 Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, gave up territory to make the revised map work though it would make her own re-election harder.