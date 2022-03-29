Nebraska Legislature passes 2022’s three regular budget bills, including $30M in 'rail park' funding

A busy day Tuesday for legislative bills affecting western Nebraska featured final approval of an extra $50 million in state matching funds for industrial “rail parks.”

Passage of the Unicameral’s three “regular” 2022 budget bills raised prospects for a combined $30 million in state help to build Lincoln County’s proposed rail park outside Hershey.

Lawmakers approved or advanced six bills in all Tuesday with implications for western Nebraska’s economic future:

» Besides the rail-park funds, Legislative Bills 1011, 1012 and 1013 included $200 million for statewide water projects — including a 100-slip marina at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala — and $53.5 million to prepare to revive the 1894 Perkins County Canal from Colorado.

That trio of bills now goes to Gov. Pete Ricketts for his signature.

» Senators also gave second-round approval to bills enabling the Perkins canal (LB 1015) and the special “STAR WARS” committee’s water projects (LB 1023).

Both advanced despite criticism from some Omaha-area lawmakers, who questioned the need for the canal and LB 1023’s call to study building a 3,600-acre lake between Omaha and Lincoln.

» Finally, senators favored requiring market and socioeconomic studies before adding horse-racing tracks — and casinos expected to accompany them — by giving 34-0 initial approval to LB 876.

Its final passage and Ricketts’ signature would at least delay horse tracks and “racinos” proposed last year for North Platte, Ogallala, Gering and Kimball.

Still awaiting final approval is LB 1014, the special budget bill allocating $1.04 billion in federal American Relief Plan Act aid tied to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It includes $20 million to help build North Platte’s Sustainable Beef LLC plant and $23.5 million for permanent Gering-Fort Laramie Canal tunnel repairs.

Tuesday’s passage of the budget bills including the rail-park funds won applause from Gary Person, president and CEO of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp.

“This was monumental in our quest” to expand Lincoln County’s economy and blue-collar manufacturing base, Person said.

“Everyone has collaborated with us, with a ‘team first’ attitude exerting a lot of patience and perseverance along the way.”

Person said Tuesday marked 1,059 days since he and other North Platte-area business leaders’ first conversation with top Union Pacific Railroad leaders to get their blessing for a rail park.

U.P. leaders had been reluctant since laying Bailey Yard’s foundations in 1948 to risk complications in operating what became the world’s largest rail yard. That opposition dissipated in recent years.

“To finally cross this hurdle after 75 years of rail access restriction in Lincoln County is truly remarkable,” said Person, who thanked railroad, local, regional and state leaders for their help.

Ricketts’ signatures on the budget bills will clear the way for securing state matching funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, he said.

The chamber’s application for the Hershey-area project was first to arrive at DED Jan. 3. Enabling action by Hershey, North Platte and Lincoln County will follow as recruitment of rail-park tenants continues, Person said.

Each of the three budget measures passed Tuesday contained parts of this year’s North Platte-led effort to add $50 million to the original $10 million for the rail-park program established by last year’s LB 40.

The budget bills turn LB 40’s original $50 million ceiling on statewide rail-park matching funds into a floor. Approved projects could gain up to 60% of any state funds appropriated beyond that.

LB 40 matches the first $2.5 million of locally secured funds at $2 for every local dollar. Additional locally secured funds are matched at $5 for every local dollar.

Former Sen. Mike Groene, who sponsored the original bill, introduced this year’s follow-up bill (LB 788) before his Feb. 21 resignation.

Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon took over as LB 788’s chief sponsor before it was rolled into the Appropriations Committee’s budget bills. Groene’s successor, North Platte Sen. Mike Jacobson, joined Brewer in sponsoring LB 788.

Jacobson said Tuesday he had to head off efforts by Grand Island and Fremont to change LB 40’s first-come, first-served terms on rail-park aid. No amendment to that effect reached the floor.

“Gary Person deserves all the credit for pulling this (project) together to begin with,” he said. “I’m glad to help it to the finish line.”

Brewer backed final approval of two of Tuesday’s budget bills — LBs 1011 and 1012 — but voted against LB 1013, which authorized transfers from cash reserves including the $50 million for rail parks.

He said later his “no” vote on that bill was connected to conservative senators’ unhappiness that a major tax-cut proposal fell short of advancement Friday.

“We knew they had the votes (for LB 1013) and needed to send a message to those who stopped tax relief that the ARPA bill will die if we don’t get tax relief,” Brewer told The Telegraph.

Tax-cut proponents joined lawmakers wanting prison sentencing reform rather than a new state prison in extending Tuesday’s budget debates to the two-hour final-round limit on all three bills.

