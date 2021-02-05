Nebraska legislature's Ag Committee to discuss brand-reform bills

Proving cattle ownership, by tried-and-true “hot-iron” brands or otherwise, remains a contentious issue 150 years after the launch of western Nebraska’s first great ranches.
Hopes were high last fall in North Platte that the industry’s diverging sectors could jointly craft a reform bill for the 2021 Legislature addressing their varying needs and emerging electronic-based proofs of ownership.
Those hopes have mostly been dashed.
The Unicameral’s Agriculture Committee will hold public hearings on three brand-reform bills Tuesday, none enjoying industrywide support despite the efforts of a multisector “working group” under the committee’s auspices.
State Sen. Steve Halloran of Hastings, the committee chairman, organized the working group after his panel heard competing 2020 bills to either reform or abolish the 80-year-old Nebraska Brand Committee.
Neither bill advanced, prompting Halloran to introduce an “interim study” resolution and organize the working group to propose a comprehensive brand-reform bill for 2021.
“My preference is for something to come from this group, because I’d rather have you all write it than have one side write it or the other side write it,” Halloran told members when they first met in North Platte Oct. 20.
His Legislative Bills 571 and 572 bear the marks of the working group’s three negotiating sessions that started in Grand Island Sept. 21.
After the October meeting, the group returned to North Platte for a final session Nov. 18 — a meeting that some participants say wrecked the cooperative attitude of a month earlier.
Halloran said he introduced LB 572 as the lead bill of his pair, which attempt to address the differing perspectives on proving ownership by ranchers, dairy farmers and feedlot owners.
Both bills take on controversial inspection issues involving “backgrounder lots,” where cattle are fattened between weaning and their move to a “finishing” feedlot before the slaughterhouse.
LB 571 zeroes in on those issues, a step Halloran said he took in the hope its separate hearing will facilitate a backgrounder-lot solution for LB 572.
All in all, “I’m guardedly optimistic we can pass something that’s going to be of benefit to the whole industry,” he said. He thanked North Platte Community College for hosting the last two working-group sessions.
But both bills are expected to be opposed Tuesday by some feedlot owners, one of which quietly revived a three-year-old legal dispute with the Brand Committee before Halloran’s working group even met.
Adams Land & Cattle Co. filed but quickly dismissed a lawsuit in summer 2018 after the Brand Committee tried to set aside a 2008 agreement setting fees based on annual audits of Adams’ ownership records for feedlot cattle from Nebraska or other states.
A two-year truce broke down last summer, leading the Broken Bow firm to file a fresh suit Aug. 31 in Box Butte County District Court.
It opposes the Alliance-based Brand Committee’s renewed effort to carry out brand inspections at Adams feedlots on both sides of the “brand inspection line” that long has limited such inspections to western and central Nebraska.
The suit says that the Brand Committee initiated the 2008 deal and that it was under the state’s “registered feedlot” program, which offers alternatives to physical brand inspections. Brand Committee leaders disagreed in a Jan. 12 filing.
Adams accepted the agreement in 2008 “to compel the (Brand) Committee” to comply with the program and grant it a registered-feedlot permit, the firm’s lawsuit contends.
Working-group member John Sennett, a Broken Bow lawyer who has represented Adams in the past, said he isn’t involved in the latest suit. Omaha’s Koley Jessen law firm is representing Adams.
But Sennett said LB 572 hurts all cattle producers because it raises maximum brand inspection fees over time while also imposing a new fee on backgrounding lots.
Many backgrounding lots are independently owned — even if all their cattle are owned by or “affiliated” with a single registered feedlot — and take in weaned cattle from both sides of the brand line and other states.
The bill “increases the Brand Committee’s profits while financially hurting all cattlemen in the brand area and generates no value back to those paying,” Sennett said.
Though Halloran’s main bill at least temporarily cuts fees paid by registered feedlots, he added, “the reduction provided in LB 572 is not nearly enough.”
Dr. Don Cain, a Broken Bow livestock veterinarian and longtime Independent Cattlemen of Nebraska leader, said neither the lawsuits nor Adams’ 2008 Brand Committee deal were generally known until November’s second North Platte working-group meeting.
Cain said he had been encouraged in October by the exchanges of ideas among cattle sectors whose leaders don’t often talk to each other.
But when Adams and a few other feedlots retreated and the lawsuit was disclosed, “just about everbody’s jaw dropped,” Cain said.
ICON came out this week in favor of Erdman’s bill and against Halloran’s bills, saying it’s time to “eliminate the registered feedlot provisions and equalize and lower fees for all.”
Given November’s disclosures, Cain said, ICON members believe exempting backgrounder lots from brand inspections “would play into the hands of Adams and those other feedlots and validate that invalid agreement” from 2008.
Developments at the November meeting prompted Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard, who was in attendance, to introduce LB 614 to repeal Nebraska’s registered feedlot program.
He said passing his bill, the third to be heard Tuesday, would require all feedlots in the brand inspection area to submit to physical inspections.
Erdman said he introduced LB 614 in part to highlight that “registered feedlots are getting a really good bargain” from the current program.
Like Halloran with LB 571, Erdman said he hopes LB 614’s hearing will help in refining the main bill — LB 572 — into something all cattle producers can live with.
LB 572 would retain hot-iron or freeze brands while refining legal options for using electronic tags or other technology-based methods to prove ownership.
Electronic tags don’t yet work well enough for moving cattle quickly through sale rings, working group members from sale barns said at their October meeting in North Platte.
They’re also impractical on the range, said Melody Benjamin, vice president of member services for the Nebraska Cattlemen.
“When our cattle get mixed up, we’re not going to go to the corral and look up electronic IDs,” said Benjamin, who ranches near Lakeside. “We’re going to look at those brands.”
LB 572 also would limit brand inspections on dairy farms to excess calves 30 days old or less being sold for standard beef production.
Dairy representatives in the working group said in North Platte that they rarely move their cows very far or sell them during their milk-producing years.
Even though final agreement proved elusive, Sennett praised Halloran and his Agriculture Committee staff for trying their best.
“Any time that people can have a civil conversation, it’s good, and in that sense I think that what Sen. Halloran did was helpful,” he said.
Benjamin said the Nebraska Cattlemen, which includes members from cow-calf, dairy and feedlot sectors, supports LB 572 and the process behind it.
Her group has tried several times to bring all the sectors together, she said. “Not everyone sees everything the same, but we feel we’ve moved forward a little more every time.”
But Cain, whose organization of independent cow-calf operators was born in 2005, said the renewed dissension shows how elusive cooperation among all cattle sectors can be.
The Nebraska Cattlemen’s 1988 birth from the merger of ranch, feeder and feedlot groups tried but failed to achieve that goal, he said.
“I think, unfortunately, the lawsuit has really put a cloud over everybody’s efforts,” Cain said. “That’s really unfortunate, and it came at a real bad time. We were really coming together with some stuff and working together.”
Halloran, a retired grain farmer, said he hopes the working group can yet yield progress in adjusting cattle ownership proofs for modern times.
“People moved off their designated squares a little bit and understood people’s opinions in the industry, and that was invaluable,” he said.
“It is just one industry. I tried to impress that (upon them) several times.”
More by Todd von Kampen
5 enticing looks at North Platte's history
2020 was a year that will make history, but it was also a year for us to reflect on our own local history. Special projects reporter Todd von Kampen shares some of his favorite stories from this year that highlight our past.
It was an honor to write about Ira L. Bare’s legacy in the centennial year of his two-volume 1920 history of Lincoln County.
This story looks at the homes the Codys owned during their years here and gave readers a look inside the 1930 home on the second Welcome Wigwam site.
The Telegraph offered extended looks at major museums and communities preserving the legacy of William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.
We connected Mark Schults of North Platte with the family of the World War II serviceman whose 1944 letter was found on the back of a framed card.
Though work will continue, Jay Mitchell’s early progress thrilled many in our community.