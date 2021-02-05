Nebraska legislature's Ag Committee to discuss brand-reform bills

“When our cattle get mixed up, we’re not going to go to the corral and look up electronic IDs,” said Benjamin, who ranches near Lakeside. “We’re going to look at those brands.”

LB 572 also would limit brand inspections on dairy farms to excess calves 30 days old or less being sold for standard beef production.

Dairy representatives in the working group said in North Platte that they rarely move their cows very far or sell them during their milk-producing years.

Even though final agreement proved elusive, Sennett praised Halloran and his Agriculture Committee staff for trying their best.

“Any time that people can have a civil conversation, it’s good, and in that sense I think that what Sen. Halloran did was helpful,” he said.

Benjamin said the Nebraska Cattlemen, which includes members from cow-calf, dairy and feedlot sectors, supports LB 572 and the process behind it.

Her group has tried several times to bring all the sectors together, she said. “Not everyone sees everything the same, but we feel we’ve moved forward a little more every time.”