Nebraska Main Street Network recognizes North Platte efforts at downtown facelift

Three North Platte organizations or businesses have been recognized for their efforts in giving the city’s downtown area a facelift.
The Nebraska Main Street Network, in its Inspiring Excellence Awards, named the Downtown Association one of its 2020-21 volunteers of the year and the Cedar Room restaurant among the three business-of-the-year recipients.
Double Dips Ice Creamery was a co-winner in the commercial interior improvement category as well.
In addition, the City of North Platte received an honorable mention in the public partner category.
The local awards were based off the city’s project to revitalize the downtown’s infrastructure and enhance the appearance and visibility of the businesses in the district.
“It’s really nice to have this organization recognize all the good things that we have done with the downtown area and the improvements to the Canteen District,” said Sarah Talbott, owner of the Flower Market and president of the Downtown Association’s Board of Directors.
Nebraska Main Street noted in a media release that the awards “recognize outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the Network.”
About 20 businesses and organizations across the state received awards or honorable mentions.
“This past year has been difficult for everyone involved in our local downtown revitalization programs,” Jeff Ray, chair of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors, said in a media release, “and recognizing their dedication despite some pretty overwhelming challenges is an important part of recovery from the pandemic.”
The doors of the Cedar Room, 505 N. Dewey St., opened July 15 in the midst of the pandemic. The building was constructed in 1885, and according to the Cedar Room website, the facade was restored to “its original splendor with an updated appeal.” The interior pairs charred oak floors with copper ceilings to “give the impression of a historic meets upscale, rustic environment.”
Double Dips Ice Creamery, owned by Lori Bergman, opened in August 2019 in the historic Dickey Building at the corner of Sixth and Dewey streets.
The interior renovations included exposing the building’s original walls, ceiling and hardwood floor.
Nebraska Business Development Center recently released a video interview with Bergman on what it took to start an ice cream shop in North Platte.
“There is a lot of work that went into this building,” Bergman said. “It’s nice knowing that people see the work you’ve done and that you are trying to make something a destination for our downtown. It’s really about bringing our downtown back.”
The Downtown Association has nine individuals on the board of the directors. But Talbott said the award also recognizes some past members who have served since the start of the revitalization project.
“That’s why we couldn’t choose just one person (in the award nomination paperwork),” Talbott said. “There have been a lot of different boards that have led up to this. It’s taken a lot of time and lot of volunteer hours to get (the project) pushed through.”
More by Tim Johnson
5 crime stories that stood out in 2020
From our reporter who covers the crime beat, here are some memorable articles he worked on this year.
In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agricul…
This was the first time in my career I've covered a murder from the beginning. The case has kept reader interest, as well.
One of the most memorable court hearings in 2020: The victim's father had a lot to say to the man accused of killing his son.
One thing that really stuck with me is the ages of the three men involved. Both co-defendants just turned 18 this year and the victim was only 22.
Ogallala man who initially claimed to be witness to stabbing, charged and sentenced for death of man
The initial suspect, a Colorado teenager, was cleared through DNA and his former accuser was then convicted.
I included this on the list for a simple reason: It is a case that generated reader interest from the initial arrest and continues to do so.
Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.