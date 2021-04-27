Nebraska Main Street Network recognizes North Platte efforts at downtown facelift

About 20 businesses and organizations across the state received awards or honorable mentions.

“This past year has been difficult for everyone involved in our local downtown revitalization programs,” Jeff Ray, chair of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors, said in a media release, “and recognizing their dedication despite some pretty overwhelming challenges is an important part of recovery from the pandemic.”

The doors of the Cedar Room, 505 N. Dewey St., opened July 15 in the midst of the pandemic. The building was constructed in 1885, and according to the Cedar Room website, the facade was restored to “its original splendor with an updated appeal.” The interior pairs charred oak floors with copper ceilings to “give the impression of a historic meets upscale, rustic environment.”

Double Dips Ice Creamery, owned by Lori Bergman, opened in August 2019 in the historic Dickey Building at the corner of Sixth and Dewey streets.

The interior renovations included exposing the building’s original walls, ceiling and hardwood floor.

Nebraska Business Development Center recently released a video interview with Bergman on what it took to start an ice cream shop in North Platte.