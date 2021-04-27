 Skip to main content
Nebraska Main Street Network recognizes North Platte efforts at downtown facelift
Three North Platte organizations or businesses have been recognized for their efforts in giving the city’s downtown area a facelift.

The Nebraska Main Street Network, in its Inspiring Excellence Awards, named the Downtown Association one of its 2020-21 volunteers of the year and the Cedar Room restaurant among the three business-of-the-year recipients.

Double Dips Ice Creamery was a co-winner in the commercial interior improvement category as well.

In addition, the City of North Platte received an honorable mention in the public partner category.

The local awards were based off the city’s project to revitalize the downtown’s infrastructure and enhance the appearance and visibility of the businesses in the district.

“It’s really nice to have this organization recognize all the good things that we have done with the downtown area and the improvements to the Canteen District,” said Sarah Talbott, owner of the Flower Market and president of the Downtown Association’s Board of Directors.

Nebraska Main Street noted in a media release that the awards “recognize outstanding businesses, individuals, projects and activities that contribute to the economic vibrancy of downtown business districts in communities throughout the Network.”

About 20 businesses and organizations across the state received awards or honorable mentions.

“This past year has been difficult for everyone involved in our local downtown revitalization programs,” Jeff Ray, chair of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors, said in a media release, “and recognizing their dedication despite some pretty overwhelming challenges is an important part of recovery from the pandemic.”

The doors of the Cedar Room, 505 N. Dewey St., opened July 15 in the midst of the pandemic. The building was constructed in 1885, and according to the Cedar Room website, the facade was restored to “its original splendor with an updated appeal.” The interior pairs charred oak floors with copper ceilings to “give the impression of a historic meets upscale, rustic environment.”

Double Dips Ice Creamery, owned by Lori Bergman, opened in August 2019 in the historic Dickey Building at the corner of Sixth and Dewey streets.

The interior renovations included exposing the building’s original walls, ceiling and hardwood floor.

Nebraska Business Development Center recently released a video interview with Bergman on what it took to start an ice cream shop in North Platte.

“There is a lot of work that went into this building,” Bergman said. “It’s nice knowing that people see the work you’ve done and that you are trying to make something a destination for our downtown. It’s really about bringing our downtown back.”

The Downtown Association has nine individuals on the board of the directors. But Talbott said the award also recognizes some past members who have served since the start of the revitalization project.

“That’s why we couldn’t choose just one person (in the award nomination paperwork),” Talbott said. “There have been a lot of different boards that have led up to this. It’s taken a lot of time and lot of volunteer hours to get (the project) pushed through.”

Breaking News