Nebraska Medicine outage affects access to Great Plains Health patient portal

“At this point we don’t have any reason to believe any patient information is compromised,” Kelliher said, but the investigation at Nebraska Medicine is still ongoing.

This hasn’t impacted the hospital’s ability to care for patients, according to Kelliher, since patient data stored in other record-keeping systems can still be accessed.

“We’re pulling data out of those systems so we can care for the patient safely and we know about them and things like that, so we’re OK there, with a couple minor exceptions,” Kelliher said. The hospital has asked a couple of patients to postpone nonurgent procedures “just to be safe” because the appropriate records can’t be accessed, but according to Megan McGown, GPH marketing manager, those are “isolated cases.”

The cybersecurity attack that GPH faced in November 2019 helped prepare the hospital to continue running after the Nebraska Medicine security event.