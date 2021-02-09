Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard expands to Lincoln County and surrounding areas

The Nebraska Nurse Honor Guard, a non-affiliated nonprofit organization, announced its recent expansion to Lincoln County and surrounding areas Saturday at Great Plains Health.

The mission of the honor guard is to recognize and honor the everyday heroes who dedicate their lives to the nursing profession. Their mission is realized through offering tribute services to nursing professionals when they die.

In a press release, Stephanie Weir, community leader for the organization, said services are currently available in Omaha-Lincoln and surrounding communities within 30 miles, and services will be expanded to include North Platte and surrounding communities.

Nurse tribute services include a reciting of the Nightingale Tribute, the placing of a white rose on the casket or urn signifying the nurse’s devotion to their profession, as well as presenting the nursing lamp to a family member or friend of the deceased.

The NNHG is funded by donations only. All donations go toward the NNHG’s vision of providing nursing tribute services across the entire state. Information on how to donate can be found by clicking the “Donate” button at nebraskanursehonorguard.org.