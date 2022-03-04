Nebraska Passport stops include North Platte's Espresso Shop, The Vault Escape Games, The Quilt Rack

Five Lincoln County businesses are among the 70 throughout the state for the 2022 Nebraska Passport Program.

Three of the local stops are in North Platte: The Espresso Shop by Caravan, The Vault Escape Games of Nebraska and The Quilt Rack & Wool Cubby, according to a media release from the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau on Friday.

The Old Depot Vineyard and Winery in Brady and Big Eye Spinnerbaits LLC in Sutherland were also selected for the program.

Nebraska Passport, which is in its 13th year, is a program that aims to encourage people to explore some of the state’s unique tourist destinations.

The program will run from May 1 to Sept. 30. At each stop, participants will receive a stamp either in a Nebraska Passport booklet, or a digital one on the program’s app. People then can turn in their stamps and receive stamps.

Booklets are available at nebraskapassport.com, or starting on May 1, individuals can get the app on a mobile device by searching for “Nebraska Passport 2022.”

According to the release, the past year was a record-breaking one for the program with 1,314 participants visiting all 70 stops. Overall, 195,441 passport stamps were recorded.

Here is a closer look at the Lincoln County stops:

» The Espresso Shop by Caravan — The cafe is moving from its location (419 S. Dewey St.) in North Platte to a new building at 408 N. Chestnut St. in April. The shop serves both coffee and tea drinks along with a breakfast and lunch menu.

» The Vault Escape Games of Nebraska — 418 N. Dewey St. in North Platte. The business provides games and challenges, including the test of escaping a locked room by deciphering a series of clues and puzzles.

» The Quilt Rack & Wool Cubby — 101 W. Front St. in North Platte. The Quilt Rack and Wool Cubby opened in 2002, in a historic Downtown North Platte building that was part of a lumberyard operation in the 1940s. The business provides a wide range of quilting, rug-hooking and wool-appliqué supplies.

» The Old Depot Vineyard and Winery — 33651 E. Banner Road in Brady. Housed in a 1909 Union Pacific depot that was moved from its original location in Gothenburg, the bulding now houses a winery where wine is produced and served along with a food menu.

» Big Eye Spinnerbaits, LLC — 810 First St. in Sutherland. This family-owned and operated business is involved in making and designing spinnerbaits.