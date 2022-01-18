Nebraska Public Power District advises caution during ice activities at Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District asks area residents who plan to participate in ice-related activities at Lake Maloney or Sutherland Reservoir, to exercise extra caution as water levels begin to lower.
Crews are performing maintenance work which requires shutting off flow in the canal that supplies water to Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney, NPPD said in a press release. While this work is being completed, the North Platte Hydro is not running, but water levels in the lake and reservoir will slowly lower over time due to natural seepage of water into the ground.
“We ask that anyone planning to participate in winter-related activities on the ice, such as ice fishing, skating or snowmobiling, to be extra cautious, as the lowering water level could create less stable ice conditions,” said NPPD’s Water and Renewable Energy Manager Kirk Evert.
During normal winter season operations, water levels in the canal system can raise and lower, and NPPD wants area residents who enjoy utilizing the water resources during the winter months to be aware of the current conditions, so they can do so in a safe manner, the release said.
“If you plan to enjoy a day of ice fishing on either of these reservoirs, wear a life jacket,” said Daryl Bauer, fisheries outreach program manager for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “Be sure to have with you and use that trusty spud bar to test the ice, and wear a pair of ice picks around your neck in case the worst happens and you need something to grip the ice to pull yourself out of the water.”
“Most importantly, if in doubt, do not venture out onto the ice.”
Some additional general safety tips regarding ice covered bodies of water include:
» Create an emergency safety plan. Tell people where you are going and do not go on the ice alone.
» Recognize that determining the safety of ice is dependent on a combination of factors, not on one factor alone.
» Observe the ice. Look for any cracks, breaks, weak spots or abnormal surfaces and look to identify the color(s) of the ice. Do not rely on eyesight alone. This is just an initial look to help you to decide if it is even worth proceeding to the next step of testing the ice.
» Recognize that ice will never be completely safe. Conditions and unknown factors can make seemingly safe ice suddenly dangerous. Take care and precautions to avoid mishaps and to put rescue plans into immediate action should something go wrong.