Nebraska Public Power District advises caution during ice activities at Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District asks area residents who plan to participate in ice-related activities at Lake Maloney or Sutherland Reservoir, to exercise extra caution as water levels begin to lower.

Crews are performing maintenance work which requires shutting off flow in the canal that supplies water to Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney, NPPD said in a press release. While this work is being completed, the North Platte Hydro is not running, but water levels in the lake and reservoir will slowly lower over time due to natural seepage of water into the ground.

“We ask that anyone planning to participate in winter-related activities on the ice, such as ice fishing, skating or snowmobiling, to be extra cautious, as the lowering water level could create less stable ice conditions,” said NPPD’s Water and Renewable Energy Manager Kirk Evert.

During normal winter season operations, water levels in the canal system can raise and lower, and NPPD wants area residents who enjoy utilizing the water resources during the winter months to be aware of the current conditions, so they can do so in a safe manner, the release said.