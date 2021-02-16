Nebraska Public Power District CEO says rolling blackouts done for the moment, but more could come

Communities served by Nebraska Public Power District are done with rolling blackouts for the moment but could face more, NPPD CEO Tom Kent said during an 11 a.m. conference call with Nebraska reporters.

Key takeaways from that call:

» Kent pointed to the period after 5 p.m. Tuesday as the next time rolling blackouts might become necessary. That’s when people start coming home from work, turning on lights and devices and heating up their homes.

He urged Nebraskans to help forestall the need for additional blackouts by limiting their power use in both the mornings and early evenings, when wintertime power and heating use peaks.

» When Southwest Power Pool orders a rolling blackout, human controllers at NPPD’s control center in Doniphan determine which breakers should be closed to parts of individual communities. They try to rotate them to avoid shutting off any neighborhood more than once, Kent said.

» One reason some neighborhoods’ outages Tuesday morning were longer than others, Kent said, is that it takes time to reactivate breakers. Also, a new area has to be shut down before power can be restored to an earlier area to keep the overall power load balanced, he said.