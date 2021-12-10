Nebraska Public Power District customers to see no overall increase

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District wholesale and retail customers will see no overall increase in electric rates for 2022, in addition to receiving the same production cost adjustment credit as in 2021.

On Thursday, the NPPD Board of Directors voted to keep wholesale and retail rates stable for 2022. This will be the ninth consecutive year with no overall rate increase for retail customers, as well as the fifth straight year with no overall increase for wholesale customers (public power districts and municipalities) who purchase electricity from NPPD.

While no overall increase in wholesale rates will occur, changes are being proposed to certain rates to better reflect the cost of providing these services. The approved 2022 wholesale rates will go into effect on Feb. 1.

“No increase in our electric rates is good for the economy of Nebraska and the people who live and work here,” said NPPD President and CEO Tom Kent. “The NPPD team is constantly working to maintain rate competitiveness on a regional and national scale and being able to provide another year of rate stability is something we’re proud of.”