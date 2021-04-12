Nebraska Public Power District linemen share their stories ahead of National Lineman Appreciation Day

But the classroom work only prepares a person so far for some on-the-job experiences.

“We work with 345 (kilovolt lines) hot,” Sieczkowski said. “It’s 345,000 volts running through that wire. You get up there and can feel the electricity around you. It’s pretty intense.”

So are some of the emergency calls they have been part of. Those include a late-night call to McCook to repair lines that were damaged by high winds and one in Scottsbluff when a spray plane clipped a line.

Yet, that doesn’t compare to when they were among the crews that responded when a surge of ice chunks and floodwater on the Niobrara River caused the failure of the Spencer Dam in March 2019.

Just getting to the hydroelectric structure was a challenge.

“It took us an hour and a half to drive around all the washed-out roads just to get a mile over as the crow flies,” Sieczkowski said.

The scene along the river bed was just as notable.

“We finally found a route to get down there and you could see the structures and wires down all over the place,” Smallcomb said. “At the river bottom there was ice stacked higher than (the North Platte NPPD office). It was insane and I had never saw anything like that.”