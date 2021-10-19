Nebraska Public Power District offering new billing service for direct customers

COLUMBUS — Nebraska Public Power District is offering ratepayers a new billing option with discounts for using electric power during “off-peak” hours.

The “RateWise Time-of-Use” program is available in cities and towns where customers pay NPPD directly for their power, the Columbus-based public utility said in a recent press release.

The program doesn’t apply to people in cities like North Platte that buy their power wholesale from NPPD for distribution to their residents.

Communities with direct NPPD retail service in The Telegraph’s coverage area are Brule, Lewellen, Madrid, McCook, Merriman, Ogallala, Oshkosh, Sutherland and Venango.

Time-of-use billing charges customers not only on how much electricity they use but when they use it, NPPD said.

Those who switch to time-of-use would pay the most for electricity used during “on-peak” hours of 2-7 p.m. on summer weekdays and 7-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. on winter weekdays.

Rates would be less than half the on-peak rate for “off-peak” hours, including 7 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekends, and cheapest for overnight “super off-peak” hours between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. daily.