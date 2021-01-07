Nebraska Public Power District reminds people that ice thickness can change in bodies of water

Nebraska Public Power District offers cautions for people about ice conditions along its canal system and reservoirs.

In a press release on Thursday, Nebraska Public Power District cautioned the public to be aware of changes that can happen on bodies of water, particularly at Lake Maloney, Sutherland Reservoir, Lake Ogallala and the Sutherland Canal System.

“All of these bodies of water along NPPD’s systems have moving water,” said NPPD’s Water and Renewable Energy Manager Kirk Evert. “Flowing water can cause ice conditions and thickness to change, and people should be aware of this if they plan to ice fish, skate or snowmobile on NPPD-owned water resources.”

Evert said at Lake Maloney in particular, the area around the forebay (the area leading up to the hydro) and diversion are where ice conditions are most vulnerable to change because of water flows. Ice conditions can be safe one day and unsafe the next, and NPPD posts signs around Lake Maloney and Sutherland Reservoir warning of potential for thin ice.

Experts indicate that for one individual to be safe on ice, it needs to be at least 4 inches thick.

Some general safety tips regarding ice-covered bodies of water include: