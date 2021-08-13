 Skip to main content
Nebraska Public Power District seeking comments on reducing carbon footprint
The Nebraska Public Power District will conduct a public forum Monday in North Platte to seek comments on how to reduce the utility’s carbon footprint.

The forum begins at 6 p.m. at North Platte Community College’s North Campus.

NPPD board members want constituents’ views on “the risks associated with being a carbon-emitting utility,” setting the utility’s carbon reduction goals and choosing principles in doing so, according to a press release.

Attendees will view a presentation on electricity now and in the future, how NPPD currently generates power, what “decarbonization” is and factors to consider in pursuing it.

NPPD also is asking constituents to fill out an online survey on carbon reduction. It will be posted on nppd.com until Sept. 1.

