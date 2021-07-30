 Skip to main content
Nebraska Public Power District seeking comments on reducing utility's carbon footprint
Regional News

North Platte will be one of five locations for August public forums at which Nebraska Public Power District leaders will seek comments on how to reduce the utility’s carbon footprint.

North Platte Community College’s North Campus, 1101 Halligan Drive, will host a forum at 6 p.m. Aug. 16. Other sessions will be Aug. 11 in Norfolk, Aug. 12 in Seward, Aug. 17 in Scottsbluff and Aug. 18 in Kearney.

NPPD board members want constituents’ views on “the risks associated with being a carbon-emitting utility,” setting the utility’s carbon reduction goals and choosing principles in doing so, according to a Friday press release.

Attendees will view a presentation on electricity now and in the future, how NPPD currently generates power, what “decarbonization” is and factors to consider in pursuing it.

NPPD also will ask constituents to fill out an online survey on carbon reduction Aug. 11 to Sept. 1. It will be posted then at www.nppd.com.

Tags

