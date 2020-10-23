Nebraska Public Power District warns customers against telephone scam

Telephone scammers are currently targeting electrical customers across Nebraska, the Nebraska Public Power District warns in a press release.

They’re telling customers they need to make an immediate over-the-phone payment to replace their meter, threatening immediate disconnection if they don’t, NPPD says.

“NPPD does not call to ask customers for a credit card number of demand payment with a prepaid card,” the press release adds.

Customers whose receive such calls and “feel pressured for immediate payment or personal information” should hang up and call NPPD’s Customer Contact Center at 1-877-ASK-NPPD (1-877-275-6773).

Eastern Nebraska customers of Omaha Public Power District have reported similar scam activity in their service area, NPPD says.

For information on billing scams, visit nppd.com/accounts-billing/scams.