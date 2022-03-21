Nebraska Public Power District warns of dangers of downed power lines after spring storms

COLUMBUS — The Nebraska Public Power District is urging people to be aware of dangers posed by downed power lines.

Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms can knock down power lines, as can trees damaged by tornadoes or high winds, NPPD said in a press release marking Nebraska Severe Awareness Week.

“We urge the public to stay away from downed power lines and poles, consider them to be live and do not attempt to move them,” said Art Wiese, NPPD’s vice president of energy delivery.

“It is important to allow trained linemen to respond to the area to make sure the lines are de-energized and removed or repaired in a safe manner,” he said.

Motorists shouldn’t drive over power lines on a road. The lines can charge the area around them with electricity, Wiese said.

If a power line falls on an occupied motor vehicle, people inside it should stay there until utility workers arrive.

If doing so isn’t safe due to a fire or other conditions, they should jump clear of the vehicle, landing upright with both feet touching the ground together. Then they should shuffle away from the area.

Tips on safety precautions during a power outage are available at nppd.com/outages-safety/electrical-safety.