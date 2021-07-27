Nebraska Public Power District warns of telephone, texting scam

Nebraska Public Power District is warning its customers against a new scam in which people pose as NPPD employees demanding payments.

The scammers will text or call a customer and demand they pay their electric bill immediately lest their power be shut off, the utility said in a press release.

They’ll sometimes spoof the phone number to make it appear it’s an NPPD number, then ask the customer to call them back to pay using a different number, it added.

“NPPD will not call a customer and threaten to shut off their power,”said Pat Hanrahan, NPPD’s general manager of retail services.

“Scammers will try to confuse or cause panic in order to get what they want, and it’s important for customers to know this is not how NPPD conducts business,” he said. “If a customer is having trouble paying their bills, we encourage them to reach out to us.”

It can be very difficult to recover victims’ money if they pay a scammer with a Green Dot card, a wire money transfer or gift cards, according to the press release.

If you believe you’re a potential scam target or aren’t sure you’re talking to an NPPD employee, hang up and call 877-ASK-NPPD.

More tips and a video on scam activity can be found at NPPD.com/scams.